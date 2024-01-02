Strikes will begin tomorrow and run until January 9 in the longest ever NHS strike.

Leaders warned of the impact on services at a time that is traditionally one of the busiest of the year.

Dr David Brandon, deputy medical director at the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, said: “There are steps we can all take to make sure we use the most appropriate service for our needs and ensure that help can be prioritised to those who need it most.

“It is important that people who need medical care come forward, especially when someone has a life-threatening illness or injury.

“A range of services are available to ensure Emergency Departments (A&E) can continue to treat those with life-threatening and critical illnesses or injuries.

“Care for life-threatening or serious illness or injury will be prioritised.

“If you are unwell or injured, it’s important to choose the right service to make sure you get the best treatment as quickly as possible.”

A list of services available and contact details is available online and further information will be shared via the ICB’s social media channels.

Dr Brandon added: “Routine appointments may be rescheduled.

“However, if you have not been contacted by your local hospital or GP surgery, we would advise that you attend your appointment as planned. Please continue to check online for updates.”

“Please continue to support us by using the right health service to meet your needs.”