The building, in Pier Avenue, is home to Buzz Bingo and Century Cinema and was a former art deco cinema from the 1930s.

The Grade II listed building has been divided into a first-floor cinema and a ground-floor bingo club at the junction of Pier Avenue and Old Road.

The property has been listed on the online portal Rightmove by the international real estate company CBRE for in excess of £1,670,000.

Tenant - the building is home to Buzz Bingo

Located in the heart of Clacton’s town centre near the Waterglade Retail Park, the property extends 33,520 sq ft.

It benefits from additional features such as a smoking shelter, disabled access, thirty on-site parking spaces and two adjoining retail units.

The building will come with the tenants Buzz Group Ltd and Picturedome Electric Theatre Company Ltd, whose contracts are running until 2039 and 2028 respectively.

CBRE says the "prominent location" of the building and tenant as the largest bingo operator in the UK with 82 operational clubs makes it a great opportunity for any buyer.

Further, the sublet income from the ground-floor club alone sums up to £39,899 per annum.