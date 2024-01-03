A Clacton pet shop branch managed to raise more than £4000 in an annual Christmas fundraiser appeal.
Pets at Home in Brook Retail Park, Clacton, has managed to gather £4298 in donations for the Santa Paws appeal in 2023.
The proceeds of the fundraiser set up with the Pet Foundation, the chain’s charity set up to rescue and rehome pets across the country, were split with the National Animal Welfare Trust Clacton.
Throughout December, donations were collected at photo opportunities with Santa.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here