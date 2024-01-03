A Clacton pet shop branch managed to raise more than £4000 in an annual Christmas fundraiser appeal. 

Pets at Home in Brook Retail Park, Clacton, has managed to gather £4298 in donations for the Santa Paws appeal in 2023. 

The proceeds of the fundraiser set up with the Pet Foundation, the chain’s charity set up to rescue and rehome pets across the country, were split with the National Animal Welfare Trust Clacton. 

Throughout December, donations were collected at photo opportunities with Santa. 