Community Voluntary Services Tendring will be helping those in need of necessary skills in phones, computers and tablets on January 5.

Set to be held at Imperial House, in Rosemary Road, the two-hour session will be full of helpful information.

Starting at 1pm and finishing at 3pm, the session costs £2 and will include refreshments. Booking is not required.

A spokesman for the organisation said: "We have a fantastic team of volunteers who can talk people through the basics of setting up new devices, learning how to use email, using apps, basic security features and much more.

"We can help people who want to use their devices to shop online, find health information or connect with friends and family though social media."

For more information call 01255 425692.