The coastguard team officers can be called out at any time of the day or night, in all weathers, to respond to those in trouble or missing, or to participate in a joint response to an emergency.

During 2023, the team attended 155 callouts.

A spokesman for the team said: "I would like to say a big thank you to the team for all of their hard work in 2023.

"As a team of volunteers, 155 callouts in one year equates to a lot of missed sleep, half-eaten meals and time spent with families while out assisting other people in need.

"So, I would also like to send out big thanks to our families for the disruption we cause getting up and heading out in the middle of the night, leaving meals on the table, or for the dog, and missing family events.

"Thank you also to our flank teams that have assisted us when our numbers have been low this past year.

"Here’s to a great 2024 and to everyone visiting the coast, stay safe."