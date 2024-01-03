Home-Start Colchester, Clacton and Jaywick, based at the Ark church in Highwoods, helps families remain independent and children to reach their full potential.

Each year its selfless volunteers commit themselves to making a difference, and 2023 was no different.

Over the past year, Home-Start secured vital funds enabling the charity to continue its work for three more years.

Support - the charity delivering hundreds of gifts to local children in 2020

It also distributed household funds and responded to isolation by delivering 460 funded groups which provided peer support.

During group meetings, much-needed donations of baby essentials, food and toiletries were collected which were then gratefully received by families in need.

Overall, a total of 640 referrals were received and more than 540 families received the support of the charity.

Throughout the year, children's activities such as summer camps, holiday clubs, cooking workshops and seasonal events were also set up for free for children in the area.

In a statement issued by the charity, bosses thanked the community and its partners who have supported them for the last 30 years.