Although special constables are volunteer police officers, they have the same police powers, uniforms and equipment as the regular police officers.

The difference is they offer their free time on a voluntary basis while also balancing day jobs, personal lives and other commitments around their police duties.

On Friday January 5, there will be a recruitment event at Iconfield Park in Harwich between 10am and 11am.

Meanwhile, there will also be an event from 12.30pm to 2pm outside Tesco at Brook Retail Park in Clacton.

Officers will be present to speak about the role and answer any questions that prospective applicants may have.

A police spokesman said: “We are actively seeking passionate and committed individuals to help people, keep people safe and catch criminals.

“Being a Special Constable is an extremely rewarding role whereby you can develop your personal skills whilst volunteering in your local community.”

In November 2023, a group of special police officers teamed up to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Special InspSamantha Wright and Special Constable Carrie Croud tackled the charity’s 100-mile challenge and raised £365.