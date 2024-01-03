John Mills and Steve Walker, who have played alongside one of England’s leading ten-pin bowlers, Dominic Barrett, are publishing a new book about the history of the bowling alley on Walton Pier.

Remembering the early days of the venue, which had been refurbished and is now mainly used for leisure play, the duo has included a range of interviews and pictures of past players.

“Dominic Barrett took it one step further compared to us, he is now playing professionally in America,” said Mr Mills.

“After Walton Pier Bowl was refurbished, it was more used for fun and less for professional progression.

“We want to shine a light on Walton Pier Bowl’s history, as many people still remember it.”

John Mills, who won several titles in the UK between 1995 and 1997, wrote the first book as a passion project to share the history of Walton’s bowling supported by interviews with players, managers and employees.

The new book is an extended version of the previous one, as many people who read it approached the authors to share their memories and experiences, leading to a whole new version of Walton Pier Bowl in print.

The proceeds of the book will be donated to the Walton Foodbank. The first edition raised £800 for the cause.

The launch event will take place on January 20 at The Nose bookstore in Newgate Street, Walton, between 4pm to 6pm.