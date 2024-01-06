ONCE again talented members of the Gazette camera club have taken some incredible pictures in and around north east Essex this new year.

With a collection of pictures from beautiful sunsets and sunrises to stunning captures of the birds that fly within them, there are some incredible photos to look at this week.

For more great pictures and to get involved, visit Gazette Camera Club on Facebook.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Sun - Mark Jarvis captured this incredible sunset in a Colchester fieldSun - Mark Jarvis captured this incredible sunset in a Colchester field (Image: Mark Jarvis)

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Grey - Jane Lawrie pictured these wind turbines along the Walton coastlineGrey - Jane Lawrie pictured these wind turbines along the Walton coastline (Image: Jane Lawrie)

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Swimming - John Fryer-Kelsey photographed these Grebe in WaltonSwimming - John Fryer-Kelsey photographed these Grebe in Walton (Image: John Fryer-Kelsey)

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Crest - Peter Patis snapped this shot of a waxwing in ColchesterCrest - Peter Patis snapped this shot of a waxwing in Colchester (Image: Peter Patis)

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Wings - Gary Dawkins caught this picture of a long-tailed tit in ColchesterWings - Gary Dawkins caught this picture of a long-tailed tit in Colchester (Image: Gary Dawkins)

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Tranquil - Ant Niles pictured this swan in ColchesterTranquil - Ant Niles pictured this swan in Colchester (Image: Ant Niles)Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Reflection - Terry spires photographed these beach hut on Walton's promenadeReflection - Terry spires photographed these beach hut on Walton's promenade (Image: Terry Spires)

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Rain - Shiela Winwright snapped this goat in HighwoodsRain - Shiela Winwright snapped this goat in Highwoods (Image: Shiela Winwright)

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Blue - Geoff Taylor shot this snap of Walton's seafrontBlue - Geoff Taylor shot this snap of Walton's seafront (Image: Geoff Taylor)