With a collection of pictures from beautiful sunsets and sunrises to stunning captures of the birds that fly within them, there are some incredible photos to look at this week.

Sun - Mark Jarvis captured this incredible sunset in a Colchester field (Image: Mark Jarvis)

Grey - Jane Lawrie pictured these wind turbines along the Walton coastline (Image: Jane Lawrie)

Swimming - John Fryer-Kelsey photographed these Grebe in Walton (Image: John Fryer-Kelsey)

Crest - Peter Patis snapped this shot of a waxwing in Colchester (Image: Peter Patis)

Wings - Gary Dawkins caught this picture of a long-tailed tit in Colchester (Image: Gary Dawkins)

Tranquil - Ant Niles pictured this swan in Colchester (Image: Ant Niles) Reflection - Terry spires photographed these beach hut on Walton's promenade (Image: Terry Spires)

Rain - Shiela Winwright snapped this goat in Highwoods (Image: Shiela Winwright)

Blue - Geoff Taylor shot this snap of Walton's seafront (Image: Geoff Taylor)