Police were called to Hull Grove, Harlow, just after 5.45pm on Friday where they engaged with a man making threats while armed with a knife, Essex Police said.

One officer was admitted to hospital after suffering a wound to her head but has since been discharged while a second female officer did not need hospital treatment.

Declan Diedrick, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one of possession of a knife.

Diedrick appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, where he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was not asked to enter any pleas before being remanded into custody, the force said.

He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Both women are said to be receiving support from peers and senior officers.

Diedrick was taken to hospital for treatment before being questioned by officers from Harlow CID.