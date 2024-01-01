Ryan Lee, of Magnolia Drive, Colchester, had been travelling from Clacton to the Hythe in May 2023 when he failed to hand over a valid ticket to a member of Greater Anglia staff.

The case was then considered by officials at Barking Magistrates’ Court on December 18, in the absence of Lee, 34.

Magistrates found Lee guilty, and have ordered him to pay four separate fines which amount to £492.20.

Lee is required to pay the fine by Monday, January 15.