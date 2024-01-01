Graham Brown’s daughter, Charlotte, was killed whilst on a date with Jack Shepherd in 2015 when the two were on a second-hand boat on the River Thames.

Miss Brown, who was from Clacton, drowned after the boat struck a log and capsized, with an investigation later finding the vessel had an array of defects.

Shepherd was charged with manslaughter, but before he could stand trial, he fled to Georgia where he lived as a fugitive for several years before he turned himself in in early 2019.

A judge gave Shepherd a six-year prison sentence after he was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence, and was ordered to serve a further four years for assaulting a barman with a vodka bottle.

Mr Shepherd who is due to be released this month after serving half his sentence, has always claimed Miss Brown was partly to blame for the accident.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, however, Miss Brown’s father has now said Shepherd “should not be released until he tells us what he did”.

He said: “Jack Shepherd should not be released until he tells us the truth – the only one who knows what really happened is Shepherd.

“We want to know what happened. But evil men like this who do these sorts of things never admit or tell anyone.

“He will never admit it, I know he won’t – he will say it’s not his fault.

“In my mind he murdered my daughter and should be doing a proper life sentence. He shouldn’t be released until he tells us what he did.”

Mr Brown continued by criticising the justice system for what he believes is a lenient sentence.

“His sentence made a mockery of our laws. He absconded from his trial and when he was brought back to the country he was put before a senior judge who gave him six months for absconding.

“There’s not a day goes by that we don’t think of Charlotte.”