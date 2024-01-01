The Met Office has issued a 13-hour yellow weather warning for wind covering the whole of Essex.

It warned that delays to flights and ferries, including from Harwich International Port, are likely as well as issues on some roads and train lines.

Coastal routes, sea fronts, and seaside communities are also likely to be affected by sea spray and large waves.

The warning is in place between 8am and 9pm on Tuesday.

It's a brand new week and a brand new year 🎉



Find out below all the important weather details for the first week of 2024 👇 pic.twitter.com/6H1GPvXbFy — Met Office (@metoffice) December 31, 2023

What is the latest weather forecast for Essex?





The latest forecast from the Met Office says: “Very windy conditions are likely to quickly develop over south west England and southern Wales on Tuesday morning and then spread eastwards across southern and some central parts of England.

“In coastal areas winds are likely to gust towards 60mph at times, with a lower likelihood of 70mph gusts. Inland gusts of 40 to 50mph are likely but with a smaller chance of 55 to 60mph gusts, although the extent of such gusts carries low confidence at present.”

What should I do to prepare?





The Met Office has suggested anyone living in the affected area should prepare in advance for power cuts.

It said: “It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”