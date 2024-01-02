A NEW designated parking area is set to be implemented as part of a Clacton supermarket's click-and-collect service.
Tendring Council has approved plans for a new parking and canopy area at Tesco, which is located at the Brook Retail Park.
As a result, a 35 sq metre area will now be specifically allocated for customers who use the shop's self-collection service.
The service, currently available at more than 400 locations, sees goods ordered online and picked up at a set time and location.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here