Drivers faced New Year's Eve chaos as the A12 was closed for about ten hours in both directions between Sandon and Boreham, near Chelmsford, after a collision yesterday evening.

National Highways confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that the road re-opened just before 5am today after the authority completed “collision clear-up work”.

Police officers were at the scene by about 6.15pm and said the closure of the major route through the county was necessary to “allow emergency services time to deal with the incident”.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service are also understood to have responded to the incident.

“We appreciate this will inconvenience many people and we thank you for your patience and understanding,” Essex Police said.

A police spokesman appealed for anyone who witnessed or has dash cam footage relating to the incident between junctions 18 and 19 of the A12 to get in touch with the force.

Reports can be made online by visiting essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling Essex Police on 101, quoting incident number 791 of December 31.