From Friday, December 22 to Tuesday, December 26, police received 4,500 999 calls.

The calls were said to include burglaries, domestic disputes, concerns for safety and sudden deaths, reports of high-risk missing people, anti-social behaviour and criminal damage, assaults and dealing with the results of poor and dangerous driving.

Officers have issued some advice on when is the best time to call the police when faced with an emergency.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “While you’re celebrating with your family and friends at New Year, our officers will continue working to keep you safe.

“If you do have to make a 999 call, officers from our local policing teams will often be the first police officers you will see if you are in crisis, if you are the victim of or a witness to a crime or if you are suspected of committing a crime.

“Of course, our priority is to keep you safe and to attend if there’s a crime in progress.

“But if you want to report a crime which has already happened, anti-social behaviour or information about criminal activity, please do so it online at www.essex.police.uk/ro. Alternatively, you can ring 101.”