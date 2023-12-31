The Mad About Theatre Company, in Clacton, hosted a community meal on Christmas Eve supported by The Stroke Charity.

The delicious meal was organised for those who would have otherwise spent the Christmas holidays alone.

Everyone from volunteers, people with health issues, carers and bereaved diners to those unable to cook their own meals were invited to the get-together.

Company director Indi Allen thanked the company’s supporters, Mike Walsh, Den Smith and chef Guiseppe Ronchetti, as well as Wendy Giles and Fiona Farrin at Morrisons for their efforts in creating such a valued community event.

She said: “Thank you to everyone for their energy, enthusiasm, resources and hours of volunteering to create such a wonderful event for our community.

“All of our events are about caring for our community and bringing people together, and this event was a demonstration of that.”

The meal took place as part of the group's Mad Soul Food venture, for which funds are raised throughout the year from the likes of generous residents, The Rotary Club Clacton and Community Voluntary Services Tendring.