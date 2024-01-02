Tommy Batchelor was born via C-section at precisely 10.43am on December 25 at Colchester Hospital in Turner Road.

Little Tommy was due three days prior on December 22 but it wasn’t until Christmas Eve new mum Hallie Hayward's contractions became more intense.

For parents Keiran Batchelor, 21, of Stanley Road, Clacton, and Hallie, 19, their baby son's arrival proved to be the greatest of all Christmas Day gifts.

Trio - A family photo of Hallie Hayward, Keiran Batchelor, and their son Tommy Batchelor (Image: Emma Cambridge)

Keiran said: “It is our first child, for Tommy to be born on Christmas Day must be the best gift you can get, we are all good and very happy.

“As soon as we found out he was a boy, we couldn’t think of a name apart from Tommy, so we fell in love with the name.

“It is going to be hard, but we have to work as a team and take every day as it comes.”

Adorable baby Tommy, the arrival of whom has unsurprisingly delighted all of Keiran and Hallie's relatives, is the newest and youngest member of what is now a five generation family.



Adorable - Baby Tommy Batchelor (Image: Emma Cambridge)

After dad Keiran, Tommy has grandmother Emma Cambridge, 44, great grandmother Mandy Ashby, 67, of Colchester, and great, great grandfather Royston Ashby, 92, of Brightlingsea.

Emma was on “tender hooks” during the birth but is now ecstatic to be a first-time grandmother.

She said: “I am on cloud nine, it’s something precious, it is a different type of love you have for a grandchild compared to your own children.

“The ward staff at Colchester Hospital were brilliant.

Five generations - Left to right: Kieran Batchelor, Emma Cambridge, Royston Ashby, Tommy Batchelor, and Mandy Ashby (Image: Emma Cambridge)

“Tommy was due on December 22, as the due date got nearer, we thought it was going to be a Christmas baby.

“My partner said if he is born on Christmas, he will be bought a West Ham football kit as Hallie is a West Ham fan.

“So, a West Ham kit is on the way.”