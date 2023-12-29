A CAR fire on a busy main road between Clacton and Colchester saw emergency services rush to the scene.
Essex Police and the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A120 on Friday after reports a vehicle had burst into flames.
The incident occurred near Great Bromley, past a waste transfer station just before the A133 turn off, at about 10am.
A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters were called to an incident near A120/A133.
"On arrival, crews confirmed it was one car which was 50 per cent alight.
"Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and made the scene safe by 10.33am."
As a result of the emergency traffic came to a halt as smoke could be seen billowing into the air.
