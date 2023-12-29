An Essex Police officer is facing a misconduct hearing after being accused of hitting the head of a 17-year-old girl while on duty.
PC Toby Bailey is alleged to have used his elbow or forearm to strike the head or face of a 17-year-old female member of the public.
The girl had been detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act for her own safety. PC Bailey will be the subject of a misconduct hearing commencing on January 11, 2024.
However, by the time the case is heard PC Bailey is set to no longer be a police officer.
He is set to resign from Essex Police on January 4.
The officer’s conduct is alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in the areas of use of force, discreditable conduct and equality and diversity.
The hearing is to be held at Chelmsford Civic Centre Chelmsford chaired by Andrew Hearn. The chair has directed that the victim cannot be identified.
