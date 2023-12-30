MORE than 20 people from Essex have been named on the New Year’s Honours List.
The names include Gill Millane who started the Love Grace charity initiative after the tragic murder of her 22-year-old daughter Grace while she was backpacking in New Zealand.
England football legend Peter Shilton, who lives on Mersea, has also been made a CBE for his work in helping people overcome gambling addiction.
The 24 Essex-based recipients of honours are in good company, with famous faces like the singer Dame Shirley Bassey and England goalkeeper Mary Earps being recognised.
Here’s a list of everyone from Essex on the New Year’s Honours List:
People from Essex made CBEs
- Prof Michaela Benzeval, of Frinton, professor of longitudinal research and director of understanding society at Essex University, for services to social science.
- Michelle Jarman-Howe, chief operating officer of prisons for HM Prison and Probation Service, for public service.
- Dr Mala Rao, of Colchester, senior clinical fellow at Imperial College London, for services to public health, the NHS, and to equality and diversity.
- Peter Shilton, of Colchester, for services to association football and to the prevention of gambling harm.
People from Essex made OBEs
- Christopher Jolly, of Chigwell, publisher at Jolly Phonics, for services to education.
- Gillian Millane, of Billericay, co-founder of Love Grace, for services to charitable fundraising and tackling violence against women.
- Hannah O’Callaghan, co-founder of Love Grace, for services to charitable fundraising and tackling violence against women.
People from Essex made MBEs
- Sally Browne, of Westcliff, for services to the arts and to the community in Southend.
- Dr Joseph Galliano-Doig, of Coggeshall, director and co-founder of Queer Britain, for services to heritage, to charity and to diversity and inclusion.
- Christopher Hunter Gordon, of Colchester, chairman of Resources for Autism, for services to people with autism and their families.
- Donna McWilliams, of Colchester, deputy group co-ordinator at Stepping Stones Play and Learn, for services to early years and special needs education.
- Anne White, of Purfleet, volunteer director at Thurrock Lifestyle Solutions Community Interest Company, for services to people with impairments.
- Jonathan White, of Southend, economist at the Department of Health and Social Care, for services to social care policy.
- Claire Whiting, of Southend, founder of Two2One for services to bereaved people in Southend.
People from Essex awarded British Empire Medals
- Moses Ayoola, of Grays, estates and facilities director at the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, for services to leadership in the NHS.
- Michael Ballinger, of Dunmow, for services to the community in Wickford.
- Moira Brock, of Basildon, founder and principal at La Danse Fantastique, for services to young people in Basildon.
- Christopher Eaton, of Colchester, for services to the community in Wakes Colne.
- Robert Erith, of Bures, for services to the environment in Dedham Vale, Essex, and Suffolk.
- Marc Grayston, of Basildon, chief instructor at Maru Karate Kai, for services to disadvantaged young people and to the community in Basildon.
- Richard Gregory, of Basildon, for services to the community in Basildon.
- Kevin Macey, of Chelmsford, head of major crime review at Essex Police, for services to policing.
- Brian Mooney, of Coggeshall, member of the City of London Corporation’s Common Council, for services to the community in the City of London and in Coggeshall.
- Pauline Holden, of Great Baddow, lately watch manager at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, for services to the community in Great Baddow.
