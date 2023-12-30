The names include Gill Millane who started the Love Grace charity initiative after the tragic murder of her 22-year-old daughter Grace while she was backpacking in New Zealand.

England football legend Peter Shilton, who lives on Mersea, has also been made a CBE for his work in helping people overcome gambling addiction.

The 24 Essex-based recipients of honours are in good company, with famous faces like the singer Dame Shirley Bassey and England goalkeeper Mary Earps being recognised.

Recognised - Peter Shilton (Image: PA)

Educator - Donna McWilliams, deputy group co-ordinator at Stepping Stones Play and Learn (Image: Donna McWilliams)

Loved - Wakes Colne postmaster Chris Eaton who retired earlier this year after 48 years of service (Image: N/A)

Academic - Michaela Benzeval who has been made a CBE for services to social sciences (Image: Essex University)

Here’s a list of everyone from Essex on the New Year’s Honours List:

People from Essex made CBEs

Prof Michaela Benzeval, of Frinton, professor of longitudinal research and director of understanding society at Essex University, for services to social science.

Michelle Jarman-Howe, chief operating officer of prisons for HM Prison and Probation Service, for public service.

Dr Mala Rao, of Colchester, senior clinical fellow at Imperial College London, for services to public health, the NHS, and to equality and diversity.

Peter Shilton, of Colchester, for services to association football and to the prevention of gambling harm.

People from Essex made OBEs

Christopher Jolly, of Chigwell, publisher at Jolly Phonics, for services to education.

Gillian Millane, of Billericay, co-founder of Love Grace, for services to charitable fundraising and tackling violence against women.

Hannah O’Callaghan, co-founder of Love Grace, for services to charitable fundraising and tackling violence against women.

People from Essex made MBEs

Sally Browne, of Westcliff, for services to the arts and to the community in Southend.

Dr Joseph Galliano-Doig, of Coggeshall, director and co-founder of Queer Britain, for services to heritage, to charity and to diversity and inclusion.

Christopher Hunter Gordon, of Colchester, chairman of Resources for Autism, for services to people with autism and their families.

Donna McWilliams, of Colchester, deputy group co-ordinator at Stepping Stones Play and Learn, for services to early years and special needs education.

Anne White, of Purfleet, volunteer director at Thurrock Lifestyle Solutions Community Interest Company, for services to people with impairments.

Jonathan White, of Southend, economist at the Department of Health and Social Care, for services to social care policy.

Claire Whiting, of Southend, founder of Two2One for services to bereaved people in Southend.

People from Essex awarded British Empire Medals