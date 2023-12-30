It feels like 2023 has flown by and with the festive season all but over Brits will be preparing to return to work.

Having gotten used to a bit of downtime, many of us will already be looking ahead to our next extended break from work. 

Every year, hard-working Brits enjoy a handful of days off thanks to bank holidays.

But how long do we have to wait until the next one and when will we get some well-earned time off next year?

UK Bank Holidays 2024

These are the Bank Holidays to look forward to next year.

  • January 1 - New Year’s Day
  • January 2 – 2nd January (Scotland only)
  • March 29 - Good Friday
  • April 1 - Easter Monday (England and Wales)
  • May 6 - Early May bank holiday
  • May 27 - Spring bank holiday
  • August 5 – Summer bank holiday (Scotland only)
  • August 26 - Summer bank holiday (England and Wales)
  • December 2 – St Andrew’s Day substitute day (Scotland only)
  • December 25 - Christmas Day
  • December 26 - Boxing Day