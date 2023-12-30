According to the Public Notice Portal, four estates in the seaside town and surrounding areas are currently available to be claimed by genuine parties.

Anyone with an authentic claim to the below estates, must register their interest by contacting the relevant law firms.

If a situation arises where no claims are made by the set deadlines, the estates could possibly be distributed elsewhere.

Here is a list of the unclaimed estates.

Estate: Shirley Ann Webb

Shirley was a Clacton resident at a property in Anchor Road, Clacton, who died on December 18, 2022.

She has an estate currently under the probate and trustee notice.

Who would I need to contact?: Thompson Smith and Puxon, in Station Rd, Clacton.

Deadline: A claim can be made until on February 15, 2024.

Road - Anchor Road in Clacton (Image: Google Maps)

Estate: Michael Webb

Michael also lived at the property in Anchor Road, Clacton.

He died on January 16 this year and his estate is also under the notice.

Who would I need to contact?: Thompson Smith and Puxon, in Station Rd, Clacton.

Deadline: A claim can be made until February 15, 2024.

Estate: Eileen Clarke

The Clacton resident lived at a flat in Coppins Road.

Eileen died only a few months ago on October 8.

Who would I need to contact?: Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP, in Kings Avenue, Holland On Sea.

Deadline: A claim can be made until February 15, 2024.

Location - Coppins Road (Image: Google Maps)

Estate: Christopher Terence Young

Christopher has a property in Nottingham Road, Holland-on-Sea, and because of the Trustee Act of 1925, his estate is available for genuine claims.

The resident died on July 11, 2023.

Who would I need to contact?: Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP, in Kings Avenue, Holland-on-Sea.

Deadline: A claim can be made until February 15, 2024.

Estate - Nottingham Road in Holland On Sea (Image: Google Maps)

