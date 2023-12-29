Essex Police and the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were called to the A120 on Friday after reports a vehicle had burst into flames.

The incident occurred near Great Bromley, past a waste transfer station just before the A133 turn off, at about 10am.

A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters were called to an incident near A120/A133.

"On arrival, crews confirmed it was one car which was 50 per cent alight.

"Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and made the scene safe by 10.33am."

As a result of the emergency traffic came to a halt as smoke could be seen billowing into the air.