Coldplace, a band paying tribute to world-famous pop quintet Coldplay, will be returning to theatre, in Station Road, next year.

As the only tribute act in the world to work officially with Coldplay, the band will lead the audience through the biggest hits on February 10.

Audience members can expect to hear the Grammy award-winning band’s hits, such as Yellow, Higher Power, The Scientist, A Sky Full of Stars, Viva La Vida and even their latest smash hit, My Universe, Coldplace cover it all.

The show faithfully recreates the magic and spectacle of Coldplay's record-breaking live tours with incredible showmanship and instrumental talent, just as it did when the band took to the theatre's stage last year.

As the band is made by Coldplay fans, for Coldplay fans, the attention to detail and accuracy promises to enrapture audiences.

The show features a feast for the eyes as well as the ears with the incredible technology implemented within the performance.

Bright lasers, synchronised lighting, confetti, video and even the iconic Xyloband LEDS wristbands that have become synonymous with Coldplay concerts will be included in the performance.

Coldplay pioneered the use of light-up wristbands during their 2012 “Mylo Xyloto” tour, and the idea has since been picked up by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and various other touring bands.

Phil Harvey, Coldplay's creative director, said: "Coldplace is pure quality. Thanks for flying the Coldplay flag."

Doors open at 6.45pm and the show begins properly at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £24.50 plus a £3 booking fee.

For more information and to buy tickets go to princestheatre.ticketsolve.com.