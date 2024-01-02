Bosses at the iconic seaside attraction are drawing up plans to increase the number of events staged during 2024, as well as enhancing those already on the calendar.

This will be the first time director Billy Ball and his brother, Elliot, will embark on a major new project since they took over the attraction in 2009.

Billy Ball, Clacton Pier's director, said: “However, one of our attractions will be significantly upgraded and other projects, such as a new workshop, staff offices and training facilities, will be completed,”.

“We have decided the emphasis in 2024 will be around our events which we aim to make bigger and better than ever.

“This hopefully will all help to bring in new visitors to the pier, the town and the district.”

The newly introduced Oktoberfest, first put on in 2023, will be extended from two weekends to three weekends, following the huge success of the marquee.

It will also be held on Friday evenings as well, meaning the event will run over nine days instead of four, and will also be held in a larger marquee.

The usual annual events, such as the February half term, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas will all be improved to attract more visitors.

There will also be a renewed effort to attract funding for the future renovation of the Jolly Roger Theatre.

Looking back, Mr Ball said it had been a difficult financial 12 months due in part to long periods of bad weather, especially through the school summer holidays.

The ongoing cost of living crisis had also been a challenge along with an energy price hike which took effect towards the end of the summer.

Mr Ball said: “However, we worked hard to offer new value which helped to maintain a steady footfall and cushion what could have been a very tough year financially,

“The previous five years of investment in new indoor attractions also stood us in good stead when the weather was poor.”

Details of the enhanced events programme will be announced in the coming weeks.