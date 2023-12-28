Agnete Agnese Kruze, 28, had not been seen since December 14 but was believed to be in either the Tendring or Colchester areas.

A spokesman said: "She has been located safely.



"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal; your efforts really do make a difference.

