Agnete Agnese Kruze, 28, has not been seen since December 14 but is believed to be in either the Tendring or Colchester areas.

She is described as having a medium build with red and purple hair and a birthmark on her left cheek.

Anyone who has seen Agnete or has any information which may help the police find her should contact the force as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you have seen Agnete or have any information that may help us find her, please contact us quoting incident 311 of 14 December 2023.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am - 9pm.

"Visit esxpol.uk/bQh8t to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."