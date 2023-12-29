To celebrate a spiritual beginning to the year, chakra dancing, guided meditation, journaling and hot cacao will all be enjoyed on January 4.

During chakra dancing, host Angela Ward takes participants through dances suited to all seven major chakras using seven different music tracks.

Before each dance, Angela explains about the chakra she is leading the group to dance to, and how to get the most out of it.

The session will be held at Brotherhood Community Rooms, in St Osyth Road, from 7pm.

Trance - People participating in chakra dancing (Image: Angela Ward)

Angela said: "Chakra dancing is what I like to call, helping through movement. Regular chakra dancing will help you physically, mentally, and spiritually.

"Dance helps with low self-esteem and confidence. It's fun and easy to do."

The chakra system is an energy system that's located in the body along the spine.

Angela said: "The chakras are like wheels, and if they stop turning or slow down, you can get energy blocks. If they are overestimated, they can have an adverse effect.

"The aim is to balance them by clearing out any energy blockages.

Host - Angela Ward (Image: Angela Ward)

Each of the chakras has a connection to the body, and things like suppressed emotions can affect their function.

"When they are flowing in balance, you'll be optimistic and emotionally stable. Generally, people leave the class feeling at peace, blissful, and harmonious."

The seven major chakras include the root chakra, responsible for stability and grounding and the sacral chakra, which controls the reproductive system and emotional stability.

The solar plexus chakra holds self-esteem, control and confidence, the heart chakra is the unconditional love centre and holds judgement and blame.

The throat chakra is where people communicate the truth from their heart, the brow chakra represents the third eye, helping people with perspective and the crown chakra is a person's connection to the spiritual realm, God, or universe.

Tickets cost £35 and the session ends at 9.30pm.

To book tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-year-cacao-and-chakra-dancing-ceremony-tickets