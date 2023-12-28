A CLACTON man has been fined after he breached a domestic violence protection order at Stansted Airport.
Louis Hackett, of Holland Road, Clacton, appeared before Chelmsford magistrates in late November and admitted a single charge.
A domestic violence protection had been imposed on Hackett, 52, to prevent him from having any contact with a woman.
But Hackett breached that order only 13 days after it was imposed by magistrates, meaning he was hauled before the courts once again on November 30.
Hackett, who admitted the breach, has now been ordered to pay £50.
