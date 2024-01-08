Bride-to-be Claire is looking to celebrate her wedding later this year and called for those who enjoy a tipple to donate old bottles to help with decorations.

She plans to strip the bottles of their wrappers and labels and use them as vases on the tables at her wedding venue.

She said: "My partner proposed on December 8 and we’ve been looking at different ideas for what to do for flowers and centrepieces.

"I thought I could gather some bottles of the drinks we love and use them."

She managed to get enough to fill every table at her wedding venue.