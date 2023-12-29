A CLACTON man who failed to comply with police officers has been fined hundreds of pounds.
Karl Bell, 52, has been fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 after admitting failing to give information relating to the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro in Plymouth in March this year.
Bodmin Magistrates’ Court also slapped Bell, of Carrs Road, Clacton, with six points on his driving licence and ordered him to pay costs of £90 at a hearing earlier this month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here