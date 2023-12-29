A CLACTON man who failed to comply with police officers has been fined hundreds of pounds.

Karl Bell, 52, has been fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 after admitting failing to give information relating to the driver of a Vauxhall Vivaro in Plymouth in March this year.

Bodmin Magistrates’ Court also slapped Bell, of Carrs Road, Clacton, with six points on his driving licence and ordered him to pay costs of £90 at a hearing earlier this month.