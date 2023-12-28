Just Lee Music will be accompanied by harmonica player Paul Cook for their first ever performance at the venue.

There will be cover songs from U2, Oasis, Kings of Leon, Neil Young, The Verve, Paulo Nutini and others on Sunday, January 7.

Lee said: "We are very much looking forward to playing at the venue as it's our first time there so we are quite excited about it.

"It's always great to get a new venue on the books."

Lee has been a musician for 12 years and often plays gigs at venues across Essex.

Lee adds: "We have started to build up a number of regular venues in Frinton and the surrounding areas."

He has been back in the UK for four years after living in Tenerife for eight years, where he worked as a scuba diving instructor.

The show begins at 3pm and entry is free of charge.