Realms, in West Avenue, is a newly established independent entertainment venue, offering VR escape rooms and axe-throwing sessions.

After a successful opening, bosses at Realms decided to give back to the community by hosting a free day of fun for everyone.

Futuristic - A happy attendee in the VR escape room (Image: Realms)



Stephanie Bannister, Realms art director, said: "This is our way of giving back to the community for making us feel so at home, and for giving us such a warm welcome.

"The community in Clacton is unlike anywhere else in Essex, everyone will talk to anyone, it creates such a friendly atmosphere, and to be accepted as part of that has been wonderful."

Focus - A Clacton local aiming an axe at the board (Image: Realms)

During the whole event, 137 free sessions were given out to the attendees, including VR escape room experiences and axe-throwing lane time.

The venue also gave away 300 balloons, 200 stickers, 300 cupcakes and 200 gingerbread treats.

There was also a prize draw that saw three lucky supporters winning free axe throwing, VR sessions, and gift vouchers.

Popular - A line of people waiting to get inside Realms for the free fun day (Image: Realms)

Stephanie said: "We had such an incredible turnout on the day. It was wonderful meeting so many local people.

"The response was overwhelmingly positive.

"We can’t wait to see what 2024 brings for us."

For more information go to realmsclacton.co.uk.