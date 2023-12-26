People traveling are likely to be faced with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport while coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are expected to be affected by spray and/or large waves.

In Colchester, the strongest winds are expected mid-afternoon, in particular from 1pm to 4pm with a high of 40mph.

Bus and train users will face probable effects, with some journeys taking longer than normal.

Some short-term loss of power and other services is also possible, as well as likely delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

The full projected wind forecasts for Colchester are outlined in the table below.

By contrast, today's forecast sees a high of just 18mph.

In Clacton wind speeds are expected to peak at 45mph between 3pm and 5pm.

In the run up to the afternoon visitors to the coast can expect highs of 36mph and 43mph gusts.

The temperature is expected to be 10C but will feel like 6C.

In Harwich the highest wind speeds will be 43mph between 3pm and 5pm.

The temperature will get up to 11C but will feel more like 7C.