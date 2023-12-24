Emergency services rushed to the scene yesterday evening, December 23, following reports a car had collided with the central reservation.

The clockwise section of the road was closed between junction 27 heading towards junction 28.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the driver, a young woman from London, sadly, died at the scene.

Police say her next of kin have been informed.

The passenger, a woman aged 20s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The road was closed whilst officers from the Chigwell Roads Policing department and Forensic Collision Investigators carried out investigative enquiries at the scene.

The road was reopened at about 4.30am this morning, Sunday, December 24.

An investigation has been launched following the incident.

A spokesman said: "Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who has information and has not already spoken to them.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 1160 of December 23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."