The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind covering Southend and other parts of south Essex.

The warning is in force for most of the day on Wednesday, December 27, from 3am to 6pm.

Other areas affected include Frinton, Brightlingsea and other coastal areas on the eastern side of Essex.

Gusts are likely to reach "50-60 mph fairly widely", with a risk of "65-70 mph across some exposed headlands", weather bosses have warned.

The Met Office has said the strong winds are "likely to lead to some transport disruption".

Forecasters have also warned of other disruptions and issues to expect as a result of the strong winds.

These include:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

A spokesman said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

"Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs. Know your route and keep dogs on a lead.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly.

"When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."