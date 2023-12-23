The M25 in Essex is closed clockwise between Junction 27 (M11) and Junction 28 (Brentwood).

The closure is due to a serious collision involving a car.

All emergency services are in attendance.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are responding to a serious collision on the M25 between junctions 27 to 28 clockwise, heading towards the Dartford Tunnel.

"This section of the road will be closed until further notice. Please avoid the area and if possible, please take alternative routes.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation."

The #M25 in #Essex remains clockwise between J27 (#M11) & J28 (#Brentwood) due to a serious collision.



If you're caught within the closure then we will provide updates here as to when we may be able to get you moving again.



Diversion route details here https://t.co/aUUmG2NmMC pic.twitter.com/pnIJLDfprT — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) December 23, 2023

National Highways has said the closure will be in place for a "significant amount of time".

The Government agency said it expects it to last for "at least eight hours', it said on X, formerly Twitter, adding the road is expected to remain shut until 6am tomorrow morning, December 24.

A spokesman said: "Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

"Police collision investigation works will be taking place throughout the night and the road is expected to be closed for a considerable length of time.

"Traffic caught within the closure will be turned around from the rear of the queue."

Diversion Route:

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs

From M25 Junction 27 take direct exit slip onto M11 towards London.

At M11 Junction 4 bear left onto A406(S) North Circular Road.

At A406/A12 ‘Redbridge Interchange’ bear left onto A12 and then take 2nd exit at roundabout onto A12 towards Chelmsford.

Follow A12 towards Chelmsford, at A12/A127 ‘Gallows Corner’ take the 2nd exit continuing on the A12 for approximately 2 miles to the ‘Brook Street' roundabout.

Take the 3rd exit to rejoin the M25 Junction 28 anticlockwise directional.

The spokesman added: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our website at trafficengland.com and travel apps, or via our regional X feed.

"Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up-to-the-minute information on 0300 123 5000."