Natalie and Geoffrey Greenaway, of West Avenue, Chelmsford, have appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

They had admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to a female Staffordshire bull terrier called Taz, by one or a combination of, failing to provide veterinary treatment in respect of ear disease, dental disease, overgrown and ingrown nails and/or failing to investigate and address the cause of the animal’s poor bodily condition and weight loss.

The RSPCA attended the couple’s address in June this year where they were shown Taz who was in a very poor condition.

She was incredibly underweight and had a body condition score of 0.5/5 with her hips, spine and ribs clearly visible.

Her hindquarters looked wrong, as both back legs looked to be deformed at the stifle joints. She had very little to no muscle coverage.

Taz was incredibly underweight and had a body condition score of 0.5/5 (Image: RSPCA)

Taz was signed over to the RSPCA and taken to a vet to be examined - it was quickly discovered that Taz had multiple health concerns.

She was underweighting and had multiple pressure sores, many nails growing into her pads, her back legs were weak and stiff.

She had horrendous teeth with food and hair stuck in them, bad ears, fleas and untreated cruciate ligaments.

As a result of these clinical findings, the vet stated Taz was suffering and immediate pain relief was given.

Following a full clinical examination, the vet concluded Taz was suffering due to the pain associated with pressure sores, dental disease and ingrown nails - she was also suffering based on her emaciated state.

Sadly, Taz was in such a poor state of health nothing could be done for her and a vet decided to put her to sleep to prevent her from suffering any more.

In mitigation, the pair acknowledged the severity of the situation and they could have done significantly more and they had buried their heads in the sand in the hope things would get better.

Natalie had a number of personal circumstances during this time including her mental health and the passing of her dad.

The pair were both banned from keeping all animals for life and given an 18-week custodial sentence suspended for 18 months.

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: N/A)

Natalie Greenway was given a community sentence treatment requirement with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

Geoffrey Greenway was ordered to carry a rehabilitation activity requirement of a 20 days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

They were also ordered to pay £150 costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Speaking after the case Inspector Emma Beynon said: “This suffering could have been prevented by adequate attention and appropriate veterinary treatment.

“It is vital owners provide veterinary care should their animal need it - which was not the case for poor Taz.”