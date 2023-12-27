Having secured outline planning permission from Tendring Council for a new 950-home community at Rouses Farm, Persimmon Homes Essex has now finalised an all-important Section 106 agreement.

The firm will now forge ahead with detailed blueprints before submitting a final application to the council.

Rouses Farm is a major development for the district, accounting for a significant proportion of the identified housing supply in Tendring in coming years.

The application covers up to 950 new homes, designed to meet the local housing need.

A minimum of 190 will be available for below-market rent through a social housing partner or as shared ownership.

In addition, land will be reserved for a new primary school and early years childcare provision and the developer will make a financial contribution towards education facilities elsewhere in the area.

The development will also provide a new neighbourhood centre, allowing for a variety of uses.

As part of the new neighbourhood, the developer will make improvements at five junctions off-site, easing traffic flow to and from the development with new signals at two of the junctions.

There will be new bus stops created off-site to benefit new and existing residents.

The developer also plans to create two play areas and large open green spaces.

In total, nearly a third of the site will be left as green space.

Persimmon said it has worked alongside Tendring Council on the plans to ensure they meet the needs of the community.

Richard Hush, managing director of Persimmon Homes Essex, said: “We’re delighted to have these initial plans approved and to be able to start planning ahead for this exciting new community.

"We know there is great demand for new homes in Clacton and across Tendring and we look forward to helping meet that demand.

“We’re proud of the additional benefits our scheme will offer, including opportunity for much-needed health and education facilities for the wider area.”