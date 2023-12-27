Held at St Michael's Church, 20 trees designed by local groups and businesses were set up in the church's hall.

Julie Woodhouse, the event organiser, said: "Despite the weather, the festival again proved popular.

"A warm welcome was extended to visitors, with hot drinks and homemade cakes served up.

"We would like to acknowledge our grateful thanks to the makers, bakers and tree decorators who made the Christmas tree festival possible."

View - Two women admiring the trees (Image: Julie Woodhouse)

Anyone who viewed the trees on its opening weekend was greeted with coffee and cakes.

Groups included were 2nd Kirby Brownies, 2nd Tendring Beavers Adventurers, St Michael’s Sunday School, the Chair Yoga group and the Friendship and Interests Group.

Other entrants were Frinton WI, Gunfleet WI, Hilo Print and Graphics, Jill and John Felgate, Kirby Post Office, Kirby Residents Association and Kirby Social Club.

Beautiful - Some of the trees designed by local groups (Image: Julie Woodhouse)

More groups that took part include Kirby Le Soken Folk Dancers, Luffs, Noah’s Ark Parent and Toddlers Group, Rodeo Rebels and St. Michael’s Churchyard Gang.

Other organisations to also pitch in were St Michael's Flower Arrangers, St.Michael’s Knit and Natter, Val's Craft Group and the Vintage Club.

The Christmas trees will be left in place and can still be viewed over the festive season.