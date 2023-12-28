This year's theme centred around Christmas songs, and the artwork on the trail is each inspired by a certain song.

Read more: Clacton's first ever art trail set to start this week - here's what you need to know

Gemma Taylor, a tattoo artist, was inspired by the song What Child Is This Anyway? by Sufjan Stevens.

She said: "Sufjan is one of my favourite musicians, so when I found out he had an entire Christmas Album I immediately picked from it.

"As a tattoo artist, I felt that the song related to tattooing and gave a nod to the age-old phrase 'sorry mom' when getting a tattoo, as I’m sure most mothers question 'What child is this?' when seeing us modify our body with art that they didn’t birth us with."

Artist - Gemma Taylor in her tattoo studio (Image: Gemma Taylor)

Gemma said: "It’s been such an interesting project and I’ve really enjoyed being a part of this amazing creative and friendly community.

"It’s so lovely to see a small collection of Clacton’s creative people work and support each other to bring a sparkle to our town."

Her artwork is made out of black tissue paper and is displayed outside her tattoo shop, The Walk-In Tattoo in the High Street.

Beautiful - Gemma's artwork (Image: Gemma Taylor)

"I think all of the artists participating will agree when I say that it was definitely harder than we first thought it would be.

"They are fairly delicate pieces also so it’s a massive relief to have the display up in the window with no mishaps and it is so exciting and magical to see them lit up."

Another one of the artists involved is Kathy Smith, who upcycles furniture at Eclectic Art Studio.

Kathy was inspired by the classic 12 Days of Christmas song and her artwork was unveiled on December 23.

She said: "It has been fun and great to be included in this innovative project."

The artworks involved in the trail will be up until the New Year.

For more information on the trail go to www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090512186660.