The Christmas fair was held in Oaklands Holiday Park and involved various Christmas stalls, a Santa's Grotto, raffles and live music from Nick Shaw.

It aimed to raise money for Autism Anglia as well as to beat the £2,500 raised at last year's event.

Debbie Allen, one of the organisers, said: "We decided to raise money for Autism Anglia as the proceeds would be sent directly to the charity and help to change people's lives in north Essex."

Stall - One of the stalls at a tombola (Image: Debbie Allen)After the previous year's decorations were stolen, residents donated Christmas trees and decorations to help spruce up Santa's Grotto.

An incredible £4,630 was raised for the charity on the day.

Debbie added: "Last year we raised £2,600 and this year we have nearly doubled it.

"It feels amazing and we are overwhelmed by the support and generosity of everyone.

"We would like to thank all the businesses and people who donated to our raffles and auction.

"For everyone who helped behind the scenes as well as on each fundraising night leading up to it."

Busy - People enjoying a craft stall (Image: Debbie Allen)

Other events raising money for the grand total included a bingo night, an auction, a Christmas quiz night as well as a pier-to-pier walk.