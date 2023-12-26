Max the cat, famous in the town for his escapades and antics, has been featured in his very own calendar.

Georgie Dunt, Max's owner, says the four-year-old Bengal cat is "cheeky" and "entitled".

The famous feline can usually be found around the cafes and beach huts of Brightlingsea, but at times, he has travelled miles away from home.

His incredible escapades have seen him as far as Colchester, Ipswich and even Luton, all of which have inspired a children's book, written by Ruth Loten.

A sequel to the children's book is also planned.

Friends - Max the cat with owner Georgie Dunt (Image: Newsquest)

Max has accumulated over 5,000 Facebook followers, all of which help to keep track of the cheeky Tomcat.

Followers send in pictures of themselves with the famous cat when they find him roaming around far from his home.

The calendar was on sale at Brightlingsea's Christmas fayre and can also be purchased at the Lido Café, in Promenade Way.

A percentage of the profits from Max's 2024 calendar will be donated to a local cat rescue centre.

