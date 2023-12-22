North east Essex residents took some stunning pictures of Nacreous clouds on show yesterday evening.

Incredible - Jan Cross captured these rainbow clouds over Colchester (Image: Jan Cross)Nacreous clouds are rare clouds, known for the coloured light they reflect after sunset and before sunrise.

The clouds float between 68,500ft and 100,000ft.

Stunning - Kane Paris captured this beautiful shot over Clacton (Image: Kane Paris)Nacreous can be translated into the Old English word 'Mother of Pearl'.

The clouds form in the lower stratosphere over polar regions when the sun is just below the horizon.

Fantastic - Jane Lawrie shot this amazing snap of the rainbow clouds over Walton (Image: Jane Lawrie)

Dani Elle, one of the photographers, said: "I saw some amazing lights over Gosbecks archaeological park this afternoon."

Gorgeous - Dani Elle shot these stunning snaps of the clouds above Colchester (Image: Dani Elle)

Samantha Gray, another one of the photographers, said: "I've always wanted to see the northern lights and am not sure if it was or not, but it's fascinated me."

Fantastic - Jodie Williams took this great photo of the Nacreous clouds over Clacton (Image: Jodie Williams)

Amazing - Samantha Gray captured these clouds over Clacton (Image: Samantha Gray)