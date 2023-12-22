RARE and beautiful rainbow clouds were spotted in north east Essex skies as residents watched in awe, taking stunning pictures of the aptly-named clouds.
North east Essex residents took some stunning pictures of Nacreous clouds on show yesterday evening.
Nacreous clouds are rare clouds, known for the coloured light they reflect after sunset and before sunrise.
The clouds float between 68,500ft and 100,000ft.
Nacreous can be translated into the Old English word 'Mother of Pearl'.
The clouds form in the lower stratosphere over polar regions when the sun is just below the horizon.
Dani Elle, one of the photographers, said: "I saw some amazing lights over Gosbecks archaeological park this afternoon."
Samantha Gray, another one of the photographers, said: "I've always wanted to see the northern lights and am not sure if it was or not, but it's fascinated me."
