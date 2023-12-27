Primary schools have been listed by the Department For Education, which analysed how pupils have performed between 2022 and 2023.

The table shows the schools with the highest percentage of pupils meeting the “expected standard”.

This standard is met by key stage two pupils achieving a score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests.

It also considers that their teacher’s assessment is as expected or better when it comes to writing skills.

St Clare's Catholic Primary School in Cloes Lane, Clacton, was listed 45th of 565 schools in the league table with 84 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard.

Alresford Primary School was 31st with 81 per cent while St George’s in Great Bromley was 45th with 79 per cent.

Hamford Primary in Walton was 79th with 74 per cent making the expected grade while Frinton was 320th with 50 per cent.

Highfields Primary School, in Lawford, was 64th with 75 per cent making the grade.

Hilary Cook, headteacher at Highfields Primary School, said: “I am absolutely delighted by these results which reflect the hard work and positive attitude of our fantastic students, and also the dedication of our amazing team of talented teachers and staff across the school, who all play their part in this achievement.

“As well as being proud of this academic success, we also offer our children a creative curriculum which enhances their broader life skills and love of learning.



“From the day children start at Highfields, they are nurtured as individuals and learn how to work and play together.

“We offer valuable first-hand visits and visitors from the local community who enrich our education and make it meaningful and engaging for the children."

On the other end of the scale Alton Park Junior School was listed 540th with just 24 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard.

To read the entire list, go to tinyurl.com/4eb3zse7.