Realms, in West Avenue, is an accessible and family friendly entertainment venue hosting virtual reality escape rooms, and axe throwing lanes.

To give back to the community for such a warm welcome, the venue will be hosting a free event on December 23.

Lanes - The axe throwing lanes in Realms (Image: Newsquest)

Stephanie Bannister, director of Realms, said: "Although initially nervous to open, as any new business venture would be, we have been welcomed warmly by the local community, and had only positive responses from anyone that has popped in.

"It has made a lot of blood sweat and tears worth it, to see families enjoying themselves in the way that we envisioned when we had the idea six months ago.

"My fellow directors and I have built this place from an empty shell by hand, and seeing it come to fruition and adding to the vibrancy of Clacton, has just been so rewarding."

Sign - The front of Realms (Image: Newsquest)

There will be music, balloons, cake, drinks and free axe throwing and VR escape room experiences.

Stephanie said: "Our event is our way of giving back to the community for making us feel so at home, and for giving us such a warm welcome.

"The community in Clacton is unlike anywhere else in Essex, everyone will talk to anyone, it creates such a friendly atmosphere, and to be accepted as part of that has been wonderful.

"We're excited to fill the place with smiles, laughter and festive cheer."

For more information go to realmsclacton.co.uk.