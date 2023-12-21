The plans include 81 dwellings, a picnic area and open space, as well as a new entrance road to Beth Chatto's Gardens, in Clacton Road, Elmstead.

The proposed estate will be built on land north of, and including the access road to, the popular gardens.

Blueprints show there would be 8 one-bed single storey properties, 8 two-bedroom houses, 23 three-bed dwellings and 42 four-bed units.

The site measures approximately 4.6 hectares.

These documents were submitted by Beth Chatto’s Plants and Gardens and South East Developments Ltd.

Tendring Council will have the final say over the plans.

To have your say go to idox.tendringdc.gov.uk.