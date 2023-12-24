The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.6 per cent annual decline.

The average Tendring house price in October was £270,840, Land Registry figures show – a 2.1 per cent decrease on September.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East of England, where prices decreased 1.5 per cent, and Tendring was lower than the 0.7 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Tendring fell by £10,000 – putting the area 37th among the East of England’s 45 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in East Cambridgeshire, where property prices increased on average by 4.1 per cent, to £364,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Broxbourne lost 7.7 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £369,000.

First-time buyers in Tendring spent an average of £226,500 on their property – £8,100 less than a year ago, but £37,500 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £297,000 on average in October – 31.1 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Tendring in October – they dropped 2.6 per cent in price, to £138,120 on average.

Over the last year, prices dropped by 6 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 1.9 per cent monthly; down 2.8 per cent annually; £377,310 average

Semi-detached: down 1.8 per cent monthly; down 2.7 per cent annually; £263,089 average

Terraced: down 2.5 per cent monthly; down 5.1 per cent annually; £209,378 average

How do property prices in Tendring compare?

Buyers paid 22.3 per cent less than the average price in the East of England (£349,000) in October for a property in Tendring. Across the East of England, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the East of England were in Three Rivers – £587,000 on average, and 2.2 times the price as in Tendring. Three Rivers properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Great Yarmouth (£215,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.