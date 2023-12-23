There will be two tours on December 27 both at 11am and 2pm, with each tour limited to 50 people.

Theatre worker and volunteers will join the special chance to look inside the theatre, alongside dancers, technicians and the chairman of the theatre.

Rob Mitchell-Gears, manager of the West Cliff, said: "Our technical crew will explain all about what happens backstage and talk about the terminology used. Just as an example ‘upstage’ is to the back and ‘downstage’ is to the front.

"There is also a chance to visit dressing rooms, stand on the stage and also find out more about lighting and sound from our team.

"People are often surprised at how little space we have backstage."

Inside - The seating area inside the West Cliff (Image: Newsquest)

West Cliff performers, including members of Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society and members of Clacton Musical Theatre Society, will also be on hand in the foyer to chat about what they do and drum up support.

The chairman of the trust, Norman Jacobs, will also be delving into the history of the West Cliff in the bar at midday and 3pm.

He will have plenty of images and facts for anyone who wants to know more about how the theatre came to be.

Rob said: "As a community-based theatre it is important for us to engage and talk with the public about what we do.

"We are mainly run by volunteers, so it also gives us a chance to meet and talk with people and hopefully attract new supporters."

Front - The West Cliff Theatre (Image: Newsquest)

If you missed out on tickets this year, do not fret, the West Cliff hosts an open day every year.

Rob adds: "We do one every year to give people the chance to have a look ‘behind the curtain’ as to how things happen in theatre. People often want to know what happens behind the scenes."

Tickets are free but they are limited to 50 people per tour.

For more information and to book tickets go to westcliffclacton.co.uk.